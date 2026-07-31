SC directs Centre to appoint nodal officer for kin of Indians dead or missing in Ukraine war
Court orders DNA matching, compensation assistance and coordinated support for families of the dead, missing and injured
The Supreme Court on Friday, 31 July directed the Centre to appoint a nodal officer in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with the families of Indian nationals who have died, gone missing or suffered injuries while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also directed the MEA to facilitate DNA matching to help identify mortal remains and ensure they are handed over to families.
The directions came while hearing a plea concerning Indian nationals who were allegedly duped by travel agents into joining the Russian military. The petition sought the return of mortal remains, compensation for affected families and the creation of a coordinated support mechanism.
After hearing submissions from the petitioner's counsel and additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, the bench issued a series of directions.
"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shall notify an official as the nodal officer whose details and contact number be shared with the family members of Indian nationals who had gone to Russia... and died or injured," the court said.
The bench directed the MEA to arrange DNA tests of family members of the deceased and, once identities are confirmed, facilitate the return of the mortal remains.
It also asked the ministry to provide bereaved families with details of the documents required to claim compensation from the Russian government and to ensure that all relevant information and updates are communicated in vernacular languages.
The court further directed the MEA to expedite cases relating to the return of mortal remains so that families can perform the last rites without unnecessary delay.
The bench also asked the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and state legal services authorities to assist families in securing the return of mortal remains and pursuing compensation claims.
In addition, it directed the Centre to ensure that families receive receipts and other relevant documentation relating to compensation and the repatriation of mortal remains.
During the hearing, Bhati informed the court that, according to the latest information available with the government, 219 Indians had fought in the conflict, of whom 51 had died. She added that 20 people had been brought back to India.
In its order, the court noted that more than 200 Indians, mostly from Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, had travelled to Russia during 2024 and 2025 after being promised jobs in sectors such as hospitality.
The bench observed that the petition alleged they were duped by travel agents, had their passports and other documents confiscated on arrival in Russia, and were subsequently enrolled in the Russian Army before being sent to the frontlines.
"Unfortunately, many lost their lives and after due verification, mortal remains of many have been brought to India," the bench said, while noting that several families were yet to receive compensation.
The court disposed of the petition after issuing its directions.
According to an earlier status report filed by the Centre, around 217 Indian nationals had joined the Russian armed forces during the conflict. The government said sustained diplomatic engagement with Russia had resulted in the release of 139 Indians from their military contracts.
It also informed the court that DNA samples of immediate family members of 21 individuals had already been collected and shared with the Russian authorities to help identify mortal remains and trace missing persons.
The Centre said it has, since February 2024, repeatedly advised Indian nationals against travelling to Russia for employment linked to the conflict and has initiated action against illegal recruitment networks and trafficking syndicates accused of sending Indians to the war zone on false promises.
It maintained that diplomatic, consular and humanitarian efforts to trace missing Indians, secure their release and facilitate their return to India remain ongoing.
With PTI inputs