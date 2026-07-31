SC directs Centre to appoint nodal officer for kin of Indians dead or missing in Ukraine war

The Supreme Court on Friday, 31 July directed the Centre to appoint a nodal officer in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with the families of Indian nationals who have died, gone missing or suffered injuries while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also directed the MEA to facilitate DNA matching to help identify mortal remains and ensure they are handed over to families.

The directions came while hearing a plea concerning Indian nationals who were allegedly duped by travel agents into joining the Russian military. The petition sought the return of mortal remains, compensation for affected families and the creation of a coordinated support mechanism.

After hearing submissions from the petitioner's counsel and additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, the bench issued a series of directions.

"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shall notify an official as the nodal officer whose details and contact number be shared with the family members of Indian nationals who had gone to Russia... and died or injured," the court said.

The bench directed the MEA to arrange DNA tests of family members of the deceased and, once identities are confirmed, facilitate the return of the mortal remains.

It also asked the ministry to provide bereaved families with details of the documents required to claim compensation from the Russian government and to ensure that all relevant information and updates are communicated in vernacular languages.