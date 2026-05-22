49 Indians who joined Russian army dead, 139 freed after diplomatic efforts: Centre to SC

The Union government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that 49 Indian nationals who had joined the Russian Armed Forces during the Russia-Ukraine conflict have died, while 139 others have been discharged from their contractual engagements following diplomatic intervention by India.

The Centre also told the court that six Indian nationals have been confirmed missing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi was hearing a writ petition filed by relatives of 26 Indian nationals who allegedly ended up fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war after being coerced or deceived into joining the Russian military. According to the government, a total of 217 Indian nationals had enlisted with the Russian Armed Forces during the conflict.

In its submission, the Centre said a large number of those involved had voluntarily entered into contracts with Russian entities. However, it acknowledged that in some cases, recruitment agents may have misrepresented the nature of the work or misled individuals who later found themselves deployed in the conflict zone.

The government’s update came amid continuing efforts to trace, secure the release of, and repatriate affected Indian nationals caught up in the war.