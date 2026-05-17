Indian worker killed, 3 injured in Ukrainian drone strike near Moscow
Embassy of India in Moscow says its officials have reached the site and met injured workers undergoing treatment at a local hospital
An Indian national was killed and three others were injured in a drone strike in Russia’s Moscow region on Sunday, amid renewed hostilities between Russia and Ukraine following the collapse of a brief ceasefire earlier this month.
Confirming the incident, the Embassy of India in Moscow said its officials had reached the site and met the injured workers undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
“One Indian worker has lost his life, and three others have been injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital,” the Embassy said in a post on X.
The Embassy added that it was coordinating with local authorities and the company employing the workers to ensure assistance and support.
“The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers,” it stated.
The strike comes as Russia and Ukraine resume intensified military operations after a temporary ceasefire observed between 8 May and 11 May. The truce had coincided with Russia’s Victory Day commemorations marking the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.
Ukraine appeared to acknowledge carrying out long-range strikes targeting the Moscow region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defended the attacks, saying Kyiv’s actions were a response to continued Russian aggression.
“Our responses to Russia’s prolongation of the war and its attacks on our cities and communities are entirely justified. This time, Ukrainian long-range sanctions reached the Moscow region, and we are clearly telling the Russians: their state must end its war,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.
Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence said military operations under what Moscow terms its “special military operation” had resumed after the ceasefire ended. Russia also accused Ukraine of repeatedly violating the truce during the pause in fighting.
According to Moscow, Ukrainian forces committed over 30,000 ceasefire violations during the three-day halt in hostilities.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said diplomatic efforts toward a possible settlement were progressing, though he cautioned against expectations of an immediate breakthrough.
“The wealth of work in the peace process allows us to say that completion is indeed near,” Peskov told reporters. “But in this context, it’s impossible to talk about specifics at this point.”
With IANS inputs
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