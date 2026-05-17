Indian worker killed, 3 injured in Ukrainian drone strike near Moscow

An Indian national was killed and three others were injured in a drone strike in Russia’s Moscow region on Sunday, amid renewed hostilities between Russia and Ukraine following the collapse of a brief ceasefire earlier this month.

Confirming the incident, the Embassy of India in Moscow said its officials had reached the site and met the injured workers undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“One Indian worker has lost his life, and three others have been injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

The Embassy added that it was coordinating with local authorities and the company employing the workers to ensure assistance and support.

“The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers,” it stated.