Iran, Russia FMs to attend BRICS meet in Delhi as West Asia war exposes divisions within bloc

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on 14-15 May as India prepares to host a diplomatically sensitive gathering overshadowed by divisions within the bloc over the ongoing West Asia conflict.

However, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will skip the meeting because of high-level talks in Beijing involving visiting US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. China is expected to be represented by Ambassador Xu Feihong.

The meeting, hosted by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, comes at a time when the expanded 11-member BRICS bloc has struggled to arrive at a common position on the war in West Asia.

The grouping now includes Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — countries directly affected by the conflict and holding sharply differing strategic positions.

No consensus on West Asia conflict

India, which currently chairs BRICS, was unable to secure consensus language on the conflict during previous consultations.

Instead of a joint statement, New Delhi had issued a Chair’s Summary on 24 April noting that member states had expressed “deep concern” over the conflict and offered differing assessments of the situation.

In March, Tehran had reportedly urged India to issue a BRICS statement condemning US and Israeli strikes on Iran, placing New Delhi in a difficult diplomatic position as it has so far avoided publicly siding with any party in the conflict.

Sources said Araghchi and Lavrov, along with other visiting BRICS representatives, are also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before he departs on a multi-nation foreign visit covering the UAE and several European countries.