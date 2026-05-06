China, Iran hold talks to discuss opening of Strait of Hormuz

China's foreign minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held talks with Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, as pressure mounts on Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping and move toward a deal with the United States to end the conflict.

Araghchi’s one-day visit — his first to China since the outbreak of the US-Iran war — comes just days before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing on 14–15 May for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where a potential trade agreement and the West Asia situation are expected to feature prominently.

Chinese state media said the two sides discussed the escalating situation triggered by the US blockade of Iranian ports, imposed to pressure Tehran into lifting its own restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz — a vital corridor that carries over 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies.

China, Iran’s largest crude oil buyer and a key strategic partner, has significant stakes in ensuring stability in the waterway. Beijing has also been critical of Washington’s blockade, warning that it risks further destabilising global energy markets.