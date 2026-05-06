Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Hormuz, cites Iran deal progress

US President Donald Trump has suspended “Project Freedom,” a naval operation launched to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, saying “great progress” has been made in negotiations with Iran toward a possible agreement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said discussions with Iranian representatives were advancing and that both sides had agreed to pause the operation temporarily.

“Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran,” Trump wrote, adding that the move came “based on the request of Pakistan and other countries” and following what he described as US military success during the campaign.

He said that while the blockade of the Strait would remain, “Project Freedom (the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the agreement can be finalised and signed.”

The operation had been launched earlier this week after shipping disruptions in the narrow waterway, a critical global oil route that handles nearly one-fifth of global crude supplies.