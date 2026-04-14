Russian FM holds talks with Iranian counterpart, urges restraint

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has urged restraint and warned against further escalation during talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, even as Moscow reaffirmed its willingness to assist in resolving the ongoing crisis.

According to a statement from Russia’s foreign ministry, Lavrov stressed that the situation “has no military solution” and underlined the need to prevent a return to armed confrontation. “Lavrov emphasised the importance of preventing a relapse into armed confrontation and reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to assist in resolving the crisis,” the ministry said, adding that Moscow continues to push for a broader regional security framework in the Persian Gulf.

During the conversation, Araghchi briefed Lavrov on recent Iran-US talks held in Islamabad on 11 April and raised concerns over American actions in key maritime zones. He warned that US activity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz could have “serious consequences” for regional and global stability, according to Iran’s Fars News agency.