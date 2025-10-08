Indian student trades drug charge for Russian army service, surrenders to Ukraine

Majoti Sahil Mohammed Hussein, a 22‑year‑old from Gujarat who travelled to Russia for further studies, joined the Russian military in what he claimed was a bid to avoid serving a prison sentence in a drug case. He reportedly did not intend to fight, but planned to surrender once he could reach the Ukraine border.

Gujarat Police confirmed on Wednesday that Hussein, a native of Morbi town, surrendered to Ukrainian forces after fighting alongside Russian troops.

When reporters visited his Morbi home, his mother declined to comment, locked the house, and left for an undisclosed location to seek privacy. Later, his maternal uncle Abdul Ibrahim Majoti appeared and urged the Central government to bring back Hussein and other Indians stranded in conflict zones.

Abdul said the family had little clarity about Hussein’s situation. “Sahil (Hussein) went abroad for higher studies. We are not aware of what happened to him there,” he said. He added that Hussein lived with his mother and maternal grandparents, and that his mother had been separated from his father for twenty years. He appealed to the government to facilitate his return.