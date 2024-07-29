Haryana man 'hired' by Russian army to fight in Ukraine dies

A 22-year-old Haryana man "sent to the frontline by the Russian Army to fight against Ukrainian forces" has died, his family claimed on Monday. The Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of Ravi Moun, who hailed from Matour village in Haryana's Kaithal district, his brother Ajay Moun said.

Ravi went to Russia on 13 January after being "hired" for a transportation job, but was inducted into the military, his brother claimed. Ajay wrote to the embassy on 21 July for information on his brother's whereabouts. "The embassy told us that he has died," he said.

The family said the embassy also asked them to send a DNA test report for identification of the body. "Ravi went to Russia on 13 January. An agent sent him to Russia for a transportation job. However, he was inducted into the Russian Army," Ajay said.

The family's claim comes days after Russia agreed to India's demand to ensure early release and return of Indian nationals inducted into the country's military.

Ajay alleged that the Russian army asked his brother to go to the frontline to fight against Ukrainian forces or face 10 years in jail. He was trained to dig trenches and later sent to the frontline, Ajay said. "We remained in touch with him till 12 March and he was quite upset," he said.