India ‘mostly with us’, believes Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

On 24 September 2025, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed India’s position on the Russia–Ukraine war during an interview with Fox News, surprising some perhaps by emphasising New Delhi's potential alignment with Ukraine and possibly ruffling some feathers on the Subcontinent in assigning a certain degree of influence to US president Donald Trump when it comes to prime minister Narendra Modi’s position on the nation’s energy policies.

Zelenskyy's remarks — the key one being “I think India is mostly with us” — come against the backdrop of escalating international pressure on countries purchasing Russian oil, which Ukraine and its allies argue finances Moscow's invasion that began in February 2022.

India, the world's third-largest oil importer, has significantly increased its purchases of discounted Russian crude since Western sanctions redirected supplies, citing national interest and market dynamics to secure affordable energy for its growing economy — even though it is not quite the biggest purchaser as the POTUS would like to imply. India’s continued trade engagement with Russia has, however, drawn not just sharp criticism from the US, but steep, steep sanctions, with President Trump repeatedly blaming India (alongside China) for sustaining Russia’s war machine through these imports.