Russian strikes kill six across Ukraine as attacks hit Kyiv and Chernihiv

At least six people were killed and dozens injured in Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine on Sunday, as both Kyiv and Moscow reported fresh civilian casualties amid an intensifying conflict that has shown little sign of easing.

Ukraine's Air Force was quoted by the Al Jazeera as saying that Russia launched seven ballistic missiles and 136 drones overnight, targeting several regions, including Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

One of the deadliest strikes hit the northern city of Chernihiv, where a Russian drone struck a supermarket, killing two people, including a nine-year-old girl, and injuring 25 others, according to local officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, describing it as a "deeply cynical" strike on a civilian target and accusing Russia of deliberately targeting non-military sites.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, one person was killed and 16 others required medical treatment after a daytime drone attack, local authorities said. Another person was killed and six injured in a Russian glide bomb strike on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, according to regional officials.