Zelenskyy seeks European shield as Putin vows stronger retaliation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris on Monday, 13 July to seek European support for developing anti-ballistic air defence systems, warning that strengthening Ukraine's missile shield is the country's top priority ahead of winter, when Russia typically intensifies attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Our top priority is anti-ballistic defence," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukrainian officials would present a proposed Anti-Ballistic Programme to European leaders, security advisers and defence companies.

The visit comes as about 25 leaders of the 'Coalition of the Willing' gather in Paris to reaffirm support for Kyiv. Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, while Ukrainian troops are set to participate in France's Bastille Day parade.

The push for stronger air defences follows US President Donald Trump's announcement last week that Ukraine would receive a licence to produce Patriot air defence systems. Ukrainian officials, however, caution that developing such capabilities could take years.

The Paris meeting coincides with talks by European foreign ministers in Brussels on Ukraine's military needs and Russia's continuing threat to the continent.