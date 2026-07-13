Zelenskyy seeks European shield as Putin vows stronger retaliation
Ukraine president presses allies for anti-ballistic systems as Putin vows tougher response to Ukrainian strikes inside Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris on Monday, 13 July to seek European support for developing anti-ballistic air defence systems, warning that strengthening Ukraine's missile shield is the country's top priority ahead of winter, when Russia typically intensifies attacks on energy infrastructure.
"Our top priority is anti-ballistic defence," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukrainian officials would present a proposed Anti-Ballistic Programme to European leaders, security advisers and defence companies.
The visit comes as about 25 leaders of the 'Coalition of the Willing' gather in Paris to reaffirm support for Kyiv. Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, while Ukrainian troops are set to participate in France's Bastille Day parade.
The push for stronger air defences follows US President Donald Trump's announcement last week that Ukraine would receive a licence to produce Patriot air defence systems. Ukrainian officials, however, caution that developing such capabilities could take years.
The Paris meeting coincides with talks by European foreign ministers in Brussels on Ukraine's military needs and Russia's continuing threat to the continent.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed a forceful response to Ukraine's recent long-range strikes on Russian refineries, fuel terminals and other infrastructure.
"Wherever they attempt to strike Russian territory, we will respond in kind, but our strikes will be several times more powerful," Putin said, while acknowledging that Ukrainian attacks had contributed to fuel shortages in Russia.
Kyiv hopes recent drone strikes deep inside Russian territory will strengthen its negotiating position, but the Kremlin dismissed the Paris meeting, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling it "a coalition of warmongers" seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.
Ukraine's military claimed it struck 105 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov between 6 and 13 July as part of an effort to isolate the Crimean Peninsula and disrupt Russian logistics. The claims could not be independently verified, and Moscow did not immediately comment.
The war continued to intensify on both sides. Russia said it intercepted 350 Ukrainian drones headed towards Moscow since late Sunday, while regional authorities said three people were killed in the Moscow region.
Ukraine, meanwhile, said Russia launched 134 long-range drones and three guided missiles overnight. An attack on port infrastructure in the Odesa region set fire to a merchant vessel carrying fertiliser under the Togolese flag, killing five crew members and injuring 10, regional officials said.
Separately, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed it had foiled a Ukrainian plot to attack two military air bases using drones allegedly smuggled into the country. Ukraine did not immediately comment on the claim, which could not be independently verified.
With AP/PTI inputs