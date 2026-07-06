Russian missile, drone barrage kills at least 18 civilians in Ukraine, residential buildings hit

Russia launched waves of missiles and drones across Ukraine early on Monday, killing at least 18 people and injuring around 60 in one of the deadliest aerial assaults on the country this year, as Ukrainian officials warned that critical shortages of air defence interceptors were exposing major vulnerabilities.

The capital, Kyiv, was the main target of the overnight attack, with local authorities reporting 12 deaths. Another six people were killed in the surrounding Kyiv region, officials said.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia fired 351 drones and 68 missiles during the assault, including 29 ballistic missiles, all of which struck their intended targets.

Officials said the attack highlighted Ukraine's growing shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles, the only system capable of reliably intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian air defences had successfully countered drones and cruise missiles but lacked sufficient interceptor missiles to stop ballistic attacks.

Ahead of this week's North Atlantic Treaty Orgnization summit in Ankara, Türkiye, Zelenskyy urged the United States and European allies to strengthen Ukraine's air defences.