Ukraine: Zelenskyy hints at 40-day offensive against Russia

Ukraine launched one of its largest long-range drone attacks of the war overnight, targeting a dozen Russian regions, Russian-occupied Crimea and surrounding waters just hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signalled the start of what he described as a "40-day influence operation" aimed at forcing Moscow to end the conflict.

Russia's defence ministry said its air defences intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones, making it one of the heaviest aerial assaults since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion more than four years ago. The previous largest Ukrainian drone barrage recorded over the past year involved 556 drones on 17 May.

The scale of the attack appeared to underscore Kyiv's intent to intensify its long-range campaign against military and strategic infrastructure deep inside Russia after months of largely stalled frontline fighting.

In a post on X hours before the strikes, Zelenskyy said he had ordered a "40-day influence operation" designed to compel Russia to end the war after months of US-led diplomatic efforts failed to produce a breakthrough. While he did not elaborate on what the operation would entail, the timing of the overnight assault suggested the campaign could involve sustained long-range strikes intended to increase military and political pressure on the Kremlin.

Ukraine has steadily expanded its drone capabilities over the past year in an effort to offset Russia's battlefield advantages. Long-range strikes have repeatedly targeted oil refineries, fuel depots, ammunition facilities and military infrastructure far behind the front lines. Western officials and analysts say the campaign has disrupted fuel supplies, complicated military logistics and increased pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.