Russia says it intercepts 660 Ukrainian drones in one of war’s biggest attacks

Russia said its air defence systems intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones overnight in one of the largest aerial attacks since the conflict began, with drones targeting multiple regions, including Moscow and the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

The AFP reported that Russian defence ministry said the drones were shot down over more than a dozen regions as well as above the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov during the overnight operation.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defences intercepted at least 47 drones that were heading towards the Russian capital. He said emergency services had been deployed to locations where drone debris had fallen but did not report any casualties or significant damage.