Russia says it intercepts 660 Ukrainian drones in one of war’s biggest attacks
Moscow claims dozens of drones targeted the capital as Ukraine intensifies long-range strikes on Russian infrastructure
Russia said its air defence systems intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones overnight in one of the largest aerial attacks since the conflict began, with drones targeting multiple regions, including Moscow and the annexed Crimean Peninsula.
The AFP reported that Russian defence ministry said the drones were shot down over more than a dozen regions as well as above the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov during the overnight operation.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defences intercepted at least 47 drones that were heading towards the Russian capital. He said emergency services had been deployed to locations where drone debris had fallen but did not report any casualties or significant damage.
The Hindu in its report said authorities also reported a large-scale drone attack in the Tula region, about 180 kilometres south of Moscow. Regional governor Dmitry Milyaev said a private house in the Shchekino district was damaged during the attack and that a woman sustained injuries.
The latest barrage comes as Ukraine has stepped up long-range drone operations deep inside Russian territory in recent months, increasingly targeting oil refineries, fuel depots and other energy infrastructure that Moscow relies on to finance its military campaign.
Last week, a Ukrainian drone strike triggered a fire at an oil refinery in south-eastern Moscow, underscoring Kyiv's growing ability to hit strategic targets far from the frontline.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its fifth year, has seen both sides increasingly rely on drone warfare, with large-scale aerial attacks becoming a regular feature of the conflict.