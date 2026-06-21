Ukrainian drone attacks force Russia to suspend civilian petrol sales in Crimea

Authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea have suspended civilian petrol sales after Ukrainian attacks on fuel infrastructure intensified, deepening what officials describe as the peninsula's worst energy crisis since its annexation by Russia in 2014.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea, said overnight Ukrainian strikes killed four people and injured 28 others, though he did not specify the target of the attack.

In a post on social media, Aksyonov later announced that petrol sales would be restricted exclusively to government agencies.

“Fuel will be sold only to government agencies that ensure the functioning and security of the Republic of Crimea,” he said, urging residents to remain calm and rely on official sources of information.

The move follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks targeting fuel depots, transport facilities and energy infrastructure across Crimea and southern Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Crimean oil depot and an oil transport facility in Russia's Krasnodar region were among the latest targets. He described the strikes as part of Ukraine's strategy of imposing “long-range sanctions” on Russia's energy infrastructure.

“Russia understands only strength, and our long-range strength is certainly working for peace,” Zelenskyy said.

Russian officials in Krasnodar reported that a drone strike triggered a fire at a Black Sea oil terminal in the village of Chushka. They also said Ukrainian attacks struck a ferry, killing one person.