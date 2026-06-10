Crimea: Ukrainian drone strikes disrupt Russian supplies, force fuel rationing

Residents of Russian-controlled Crimea faced fuel rationing on Wednesday, 10 June after a series of Ukrainian drone strikes disrupted supply routes from Russia, according to a Reuters witness.

More than four years after launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia is contending with near-daily Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure. The strikes come as Western sanctions continue to increase the cost and complexity of Russian oil exports, while Moscow presses ahead with its military campaign in Ukraine.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted the two main supply corridors linking Russia to Crimea: the overland route through Russian-occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, and the Kerch Strait crossing that connects the peninsula to Russia's Taman Peninsula.

According to a Reuters witness, the supply disruptions have had a noticeable impact on daily life. Some stores recently reported shortages of sugar and imposed limits on purchases of buckwheat, a staple food in Russia. While shelves have since been restocked and there are no signs of panic buying, restrictions remain in place for fuel purchases.

Motorists have reportedly faced queues at petrol stations, where purchases are capped at 20 litres per person. Fuel sales are also being monitored through QR codes linked to vehicle registration numbers.

"The 20-litre limit is still in effect," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram. "I appeal to motorists who go to refuel today: before going to the gas station, check the availability of fuel."