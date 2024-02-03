At least 17,000 unaccompanied children in Gaza: UN

At least 17,000 children in the Gaza Strip are now either unaccompanied by, or separated from their parents or relatives, the United Nations (UN) has estimated.

Speaking from Jerusalem on Friday, Jonathan Crickx, chief of communication in the State of Palestine for the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said this figure corresponds to one per cent of the 1.7 million people who have been displaced in Gaza. The total population in the enclave is around 2.3 million, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN official, who visited Gaza this week, said he had met 12 children there, three of whom had lost a parent. "Behind each of those statistics is a child coming to terms with this horrible new reality," he said.