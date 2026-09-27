At least 27 killed in separate shootings in South African townships

At least 27 people are killed and 26 wounded in two separate shootings in South African townships

At least 17 are killed and 15 wounded in Wedela, while police search for eight suspects reportedly armed with AK-47s and pistols

Another 10 are killed and 11 wounded in Lwandle, days after a separate Durban-area shooting killed 11 people

At least 27 people were killed and more than 20 wounded in two separate shootings in South African townships, with police searching for multiple suspects, the Al Jazeera reported.

In the first attack late Saturday, at least 17 people were killed and 15 wounded when gunmen opened fire at a tavern in Wedela, southwest of Johannesburg, in Gauteng province.

Police said the attack began around 9.30 pm local time in Extension 3, where the gunmen first fired at people gathered outside the tavern before entering the premises and continuing to shoot. Some customers were reportedly searched and had their mobile phones taken during the attack.

The suspects fled in two vehicles, while two other vehicles were set on fire, police said. Authorities were searching for eight suspects who were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols. The motive remained unknown and no arrests were announced.

Police opened 17 murder cases, 15 attempted murder cases and two cases related to property damage. Detectives and specialist units were deployed to identify and track down the suspects.