At least 27 killed in separate shootings in South African townships
Gunmen open fire on people outside a tavern in Extension 3 before entering and continuing the attack
At least 27 people are killed and 26 wounded in two separate shootings in South African townships
At least 17 are killed and 15 wounded in Wedela, while police search for eight suspects reportedly armed with AK-47s and pistols
Another 10 are killed and 11 wounded in Lwandle, days after a separate Durban-area shooting killed 11 people
At least 27 people were killed and more than 20 wounded in two separate shootings in South African townships, with police searching for multiple suspects, the Al Jazeera reported.
In the first attack late Saturday, at least 17 people were killed and 15 wounded when gunmen opened fire at a tavern in Wedela, southwest of Johannesburg, in Gauteng province.
Police said the attack began around 9.30 pm local time in Extension 3, where the gunmen first fired at people gathered outside the tavern before entering the premises and continuing to shoot. Some customers were reportedly searched and had their mobile phones taken during the attack.
The suspects fled in two vehicles, while two other vehicles were set on fire, police said. Authorities were searching for eight suspects who were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols. The motive remained unknown and no arrests were announced.
Police opened 17 murder cases, 15 attempted murder cases and two cases related to property damage. Detectives and specialist units were deployed to identify and track down the suspects.
In a separate attack early on Sunday, at least 10 people were killed and 11 wounded when gunmen opened fire at a store in Lwandle, near Cape Town. Police were searching for multiple suspects, while details about the motive and circumstances remained unclear.
The attacks came days after another shooting near Durban left 11 people dead, including a pregnant woman, at a house party.
South Africa has continued to grapple with high levels of violent crime and gun-related killings, particularly in some urban and township areas. The latest attacks added to pressure on authorities to strengthen efforts against firearms-related violence and improve public safety. At least 27 people are killed and more than 20 wounded in two separate shootings in South African townships, with police searching for multiple suspects.
In the first attack late Saturday, at least 17 people were killed and 15 wounded when gunmen open fire at a tavern in Wedela, southwest of Johannesburg, in Gauteng province.
Police say the attack begins around 9.30 pm local time in Extension 3, where the gunmen first fire at people gathered outside the tavern before entering the premises and continuing to shoot. Some customers are reportedly searched and have their mobile phones taken during the attack.
The suspects flee in two vehicles, while two other vehicles are set on fire, police say. Authorities are searching for eight suspects who were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols. The motive remains unknown and no arrests have been announced.
Police have opened 17 murder cases, 15 attempted murder cases and two cases related to property damage. Detectives and specialist units have been deployed to identify and track down the suspects.
In a separate attack early Sunday, at least 10 people are killed and 11 wounded when gunmen open fire at a store in Lwandle, near Cape Town. Police are searching for multiple suspects, with further details about the motive and circumstances yet to emerge.
The attacks come days after another shooting near Durban left 11 people dead, including a pregnant woman, at a house party.
South Africa continues to grapple with high levels of violent crime and gun-related killings, particularly in some urban and township areas. The latest attacks are likely to add to pressure on authorities to strengthen efforts against firearms-related violence and improve public safety.