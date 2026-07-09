At least 28 killed in fire at shoe factory in China's 'shoe capital'

At least 28 people were killed after a massive fire tore through a shoe factory in the south-eastern Chinese city of Jinjiang on Thursday, prompting a large-scale rescue operation and an order from President Xi Jinping to hold those responsible "strictly accountable".

The blaze broke out at the Huiteng Footwear factory at around noon local time in Jinjiang, Fujian province, which is widely known as China's "shoe capital" for producing an estimated one-fifth of the world's sports shoes.

State news agency Xinhua reported that hundreds of rescue personnel were deployed to the site, while state broadcaster CCTV said more than 200 people had been evacuated from the factory.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured.

Dramatic footage carried by Xinhua showed thick black smoke billowing from the factory building, with several people appearing to be stranded on the roof as firefighters battled the blaze.