At least 28 killed in fire at shoe factory in China's 'shoe capital'
Hundreds evacuated after blaze engulfs factory in Jinjiang; President Xi Jinping orders accountability as rescue operations continue
At least 28 people were killed after a massive fire tore through a shoe factory in the south-eastern Chinese city of Jinjiang on Thursday, prompting a large-scale rescue operation and an order from President Xi Jinping to hold those responsible "strictly accountable".
The blaze broke out at the Huiteng Footwear factory at around noon local time in Jinjiang, Fujian province, which is widely known as China's "shoe capital" for producing an estimated one-fifth of the world's sports shoes.
State news agency Xinhua reported that hundreds of rescue personnel were deployed to the site, while state broadcaster CCTV said more than 200 people had been evacuated from the factory.
It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured.
Dramatic footage carried by Xinhua showed thick black smoke billowing from the factory building, with several people appearing to be stranded on the roof as firefighters battled the blaze.
Initial reports suggested the fire may have started on the ground floor of the factory, where flammable materials were reportedly stored. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire, and an investigation is under way.
President Xi described the incident as having caused "significant casualties" and said those responsible must be "strictly accountable", according to Chinese state media.
The latest tragedy comes amid heightened scrutiny of industrial and fire safety in China. Authorities launched a nationwide campaign to strengthen fire prevention measures after a devastating blaze in several apartment buildings in Hong Kong in November killed 168 people.