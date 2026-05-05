26 killed, over 61 injured in fireworks plant explosion in central China

At least 26 people have been killed and more than 61 injured after a powerful explosion at a fireworks manufacturing facility in central China’s Hunan, triggering a large-scale rescue operation and the evacuation of surrounding areas.

The blast occurred on Monday afternoon at a plant operated by the Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company in Liuyang, a major centre for the country’s fireworks industry. The facility lies within the administrative jurisdiction of Changsha, the provincial capital.

Authorities said nearly 500 rescue personnel were deployed in multiple teams, supported by specialised equipment including rescue robots, as they combed through the site for survivors. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, while search operations continue for those still unaccounted for.