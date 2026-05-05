26 killed, over 61 injured in fireworks plant explosion in central China
Massive rescue effort under way in Hunan as authorities evacuate nearby residents and launch investigation
At least 26 people have been killed and more than 61 injured after a powerful explosion at a fireworks manufacturing facility in central China’s Hunan, triggering a large-scale rescue operation and the evacuation of surrounding areas.
The blast occurred on Monday afternoon at a plant operated by the Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company in Liuyang, a major centre for the country’s fireworks industry. The facility lies within the administrative jurisdiction of Changsha, the provincial capital.
Authorities said nearly 500 rescue personnel were deployed in multiple teams, supported by specialised equipment including rescue robots, as they combed through the site for survivors. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, while search operations continue for those still unaccounted for.
Emergency teams evacuated residents living within a three-kilometre radius of the plant amid fears of further explosions. The presence of nearby storage units containing black powder has heightened the risk of secondary blasts, prompting officials to establish safety buffers and take precautionary measures such as dampening the site.
China’s Ministry of Emergency Management has sent experts to oversee the response and guide rescue efforts. Police have detained individuals associated with the company as part of an ongoing investigation into the cause of the explosion.
President Xi Jinping has called for urgent efforts to locate the missing and provide treatment to the injured, while also ordering a thorough inquiry into the incident and accountability for those responsible.
Liuyang is widely regarded as the world’s largest hub for fireworks production, but the industry has long been associated with safety concerns. Explosions at such facilities are not uncommon, and often result in significant casualties. Earlier this year, a similar incident in Hubei claimed 12 lives.
With IANS inputs
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