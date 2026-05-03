Toddler among nine killed in Delhi multistorey fire
At least 14 fire engines were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by 6 am
A devastating fire in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar early Sunday claimed nine lives, including a 1.5-year-old child, officials confirmed, as authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.
The fire broke out around 4 am on the second floor of premises B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase I. At least 14 fire engines were rushed to the spot, and firefighters battled the flames for nearly two hours before bringing the situation under control by 6 am.
Most casualties were reported from the second floor, where five members of a family lost their lives — Arvind Jain (60), his wife Anita Jain (58), their son Nishant Jain (35), his wife Anchal Jain (33), and their young son Akash Jain (1.5).
On the third floor, another family of three perished: Nitin Jain (50), his wife Shailey Jain (48), and their son Samyak Jain (25).
One fatality was reported from the first floor, where Sikha Jain (40) died, while her husband Naveen Jain (48) sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
Police teams, including the local SHO and ACP, reached the site soon after the incident, alongside fire services and a crime investigation unit. During the rescue operation, more than 10 residents were pulled out of the building, with around 15 people evacuated in total.
Two individuals sustained minor injuries and were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment.
Officials said the identities of all nine victims have been confirmed. Preliminary findings indicate that the fire originated on the second floor, but the exact cause remains unknown.
A detailed inquiry is underway, with authorities examining possible safety lapses and structural conditions as part of the investigation.
The incident has once again raised concerns over fire safety compliance in densely populated residential areas of the capital.
With IANS inputs
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