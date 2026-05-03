Toddler among nine killed in Delhi multistorey fire

A devastating fire in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar early Sunday claimed nine lives, including a 1.5-year-old child, officials confirmed, as authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

The fire broke out around 4 am on the second floor of premises B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase I. At least 14 fire engines were rushed to the spot, and firefighters battled the flames for nearly two hours before bringing the situation under control by 6 am.

Most casualties were reported from the second floor, where five members of a family lost their lives — Arvind Jain (60), his wife Anita Jain (58), their son Nishant Jain (35), his wife Anchal Jain (33), and their young son Akash Jain (1.5).

On the third floor, another family of three perished: Nitin Jain (50), his wife Shailey Jain (48), and their son Samyak Jain (25).