Major fire breaks out at Ghaziabad housing society, several flats damaged
Blaze engulfs upper floors of Indirapuram high-rise; all residents evacuated safely
A major fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents after flames spread across multiple flats in the high-rise complex.
The blaze was reported around 8.30 am from a residential tower in the Abhay Khand locality, with thick smoke seen billowing from the upper floors of the building.
According to fire department officials, the fire affected several flats between the ninth and eleventh floors.
More than 17 fire tenders along with hydraulic rescue equipment were deployed to control the blaze.
Officials said firefighting teams managed to evacuate all trapped residents safely and no casualties were reported.
‘Fire completely controlled’
Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said the situation had been brought under control.
“The fire has been completely controlled. Some flats were empty, while others have suffered partial damage,” he said.
He added that around five to six flats were directly affected, though some residents claimed the number of damaged units could be higher.
Residents describe panic
Residents said panic spread quickly after flames and smoke began rising from the upper levels of the building.
A resident identified as Rohit claimed that around 10 to 12 flats may have been gutted in the incident.
He also suggested a possible electrical fault, though authorities have not officially confirmed the cause of the fire.
Cause yet to be determined
Officials said preliminary findings indicate the blaze may have originated on the ninth floor, but the exact cause will only be known after a detailed investigation.
Authorities said at least eight flats suffered varying degrees of damage.
A comprehensive inspection will be conducted after cooling operations are completed to ensure there are no remaining risks inside the structure.
Firefighting challenges
Officials said firefighting operations faced some difficulty because of low water pressure and restricted access caused by a boundary wall near a park adjacent to the building.
Despite the challenges, teams managed to prevent the fire from spreading further.
High-rise fire incidents have repeatedly raised concerns over fire safety preparedness, emergency access and evacuation systems in densely populated residential societies across the National Capital Region.
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