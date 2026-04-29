Major fire breaks out at Ghaziabad housing society, several flats damaged

A major fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents after flames spread across multiple flats in the high-rise complex.

The blaze was reported around 8.30 am from a residential tower in the Abhay Khand locality, with thick smoke seen billowing from the upper floors of the building.

According to fire department officials, the fire affected several flats between the ninth and eleventh floors.

More than 17 fire tenders along with hydraulic rescue equipment were deployed to control the blaze.

Officials said firefighting teams managed to evacuate all trapped residents safely and no casualties were reported.

‘Fire completely controlled’

Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said the situation had been brought under control.

“The fire has been completely controlled. Some flats were empty, while others have suffered partial damage,” he said.

He added that around five to six flats were directly affected, though some residents claimed the number of damaged units could be higher.