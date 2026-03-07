Ghaziabad most-polluted city in India during 2025-26 winters: Report

Ghaziabad was the most polluted city in India during the winter season of 2025-26, followed by Noida and Delhi, according to an air-quality analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The analysis found that at least 204 out of 238 Indian cities with sufficient monitoring data recorded average winter PM2.5 concentrations above India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). This marked an increase from last year, when 173 cities breached the limit.

The study analysed data from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) between 1 October 2025 and 28 February 2026.

According to the report, Ghaziabad recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 172 micrograms per cubic metre during the winter period, making it the most polluted city in the country. Noida ranked second with an average concentration of 166 micrograms per cubic metre, while Delhi was third at 163 micrograms per cubic metre.

The analysis also highlighted the severity of pollution in the national capital. During winter 2025-26, Delhi recorded 18 “severe” air-quality days, 87 “very poor” days, 24 “poor” days, 15 “moderate” days, six “satisfactory” days and only one “good” day.

Greater Noida, Bahadurgarh, Dharuhera, Gurgaon, Bhiwadi, Charkhi Dadri and Baghpat completed the list of the 10 most polluted cities. Greater Noida ranked fourth while Baghpat was 10th.

Uttar Pradesh and Haryana accounted for four cities each among the 10 most polluted cities, along with one city each from Delhi and Rajasthan.

At the state level, Haryana recorded the highest number of cities where all monitored locations exceeded the national PM2.5 standard, with 24 cities breaching the limit. Andhra Pradesh had nine such cities, followed by Punjab with eight, West Bengal with seven and Gujarat with six.