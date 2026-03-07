Ghaziabad most-polluted city in India during 2025-26 winters: Report
CREA analysis finds 204 of 238 cities exceeded national PM2.5 limits during winter months
Ghaziabad was the most polluted city in India during the winter season of 2025-26, followed by Noida and Delhi, according to an air-quality analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
The analysis found that at least 204 out of 238 Indian cities with sufficient monitoring data recorded average winter PM2.5 concentrations above India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). This marked an increase from last year, when 173 cities breached the limit.
The study analysed data from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) between 1 October 2025 and 28 February 2026.
According to the report, Ghaziabad recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 172 micrograms per cubic metre during the winter period, making it the most polluted city in the country. Noida ranked second with an average concentration of 166 micrograms per cubic metre, while Delhi was third at 163 micrograms per cubic metre.
The analysis also highlighted the severity of pollution in the national capital. During winter 2025-26, Delhi recorded 18 “severe” air-quality days, 87 “very poor” days, 24 “poor” days, 15 “moderate” days, six “satisfactory” days and only one “good” day.
Greater Noida, Bahadurgarh, Dharuhera, Gurgaon, Bhiwadi, Charkhi Dadri and Baghpat completed the list of the 10 most polluted cities. Greater Noida ranked fourth while Baghpat was 10th.
Uttar Pradesh and Haryana accounted for four cities each among the 10 most polluted cities, along with one city each from Delhi and Rajasthan.
At the state level, Haryana recorded the highest number of cities where all monitored locations exceeded the national PM2.5 standard, with 24 cities breaching the limit. Andhra Pradesh had nine such cities, followed by Punjab with eight, West Bengal with seven and Gujarat with six.
Several other states also recorded widespread exceedances. Rajasthan saw 33 out of 34 monitored cities crossing the national standard, Maharashtra 30 out of 31, Bihar 23 out of 24, Uttar Pradesh 17 out of 20, Odisha 13 out of 14 and Madhya Pradesh 11 out of 13.
In contrast, Chamarajanagar in Karnataka emerged as the cleanest city in the country during winter 2025-26, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 19 micrograms per cubic metre. The list of the 10 cleanest cities included eight from Karnataka and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya.
CREA said a comparison with the previous winter showed that widespread non-compliance continues, with more cities breaching the national standard during winter 2025-26.
“While the Commission for Air Quality Management has set PM2.5 reduction targets for the NCR region, similar nationwide PM2.5 reduction targets are needed with a stronger focus on controlling gaseous pollutants such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds,” said Manoj Kumar, India analyst at CREA. He said these pollutants contribute to the formation of secondary PM2.5 and ozone, a major component of particulate pollution.
The analysis also found widespread exceedances among cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Of the 96 NCAP cities with adequate data, 84 recorded average PM2.5 concentrations above India’s national standard, while all 96 exceeded the World Health Organization guideline.
A similar pattern was observed among non-NCAP cities. Of the 142 analysed, 120 recorded PM2.5 concentrations above India’s national standard and all 142 exceeded the WHO guideline.
In the Indo-Gangetic Plain, 79 cities recorded sufficient monitoring data during winter 2025-26. Of these, 75 exceeded the national PM2.5 standard while only four remained within the prescribed limit.
In the National Capital Region, 28 of the 29 monitored cities recorded sufficient data coverage. None of the 28 cities complied with the national PM2.5 standard.
With PTI inputs
