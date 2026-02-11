CAQM issues norms for mechanised road sweeping to curb dust pollution in NCR
New guidelines mandate CNG or electric machines, PM filtration systems and advance public scheduling to reduce PM10 and PM2.5 levels
The CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas on Wednesday notified detailed norms for road-owning and maintenance agencies on deploying mechanised road sweeping machines, aiming to curb air pollution caused by road dust.
The commission said road dust remains a dominant contributor to PM10 (coarse particulate matter) and a significant source of PM2.5 (fine particulate matter), especially during dry months. Officials noted that inconsistent and inadequate road sweeping practices have contributed to elevated particulate levels across the region, adversely affecting air quality.
“Effective mechanised road sweeping is an essential air pollution abatement intervention for the NCR, which has the measurable potential to reduce road dust and consequently lower PM10 and PM2.5 levels,” a senior CAQM official said.
The norms draw on recommendations from studies conducted by CSIR-CRRI (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Road Research Institute) and CSIR-NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), which suggested greater use of mechanised sweeping to control dust emissions.
Key provisions in the notification
According to the guidelines, deployment of mechanised road sweeping machines must be aligned with road width and Right of Way (RoW) to ensure effective dust removal. The commission said NCR roads vary widely in size, requiring a RoW-appropriate strategy for efficient operations.
The notification mandates that machines be equipped with effective particulate matter filtration systems to prevent re-entrainment of dust during sweeping operations. Only CNG-fuelled or electric variants will be permitted for induction into new fleets to reduce emissions during use.
Further, the machines must be capable of operating for at least eight hours on a shift basis. Agencies have also been directed to announce sweeping schedules and routes in advance to minimise inconvenience to commuters and the public.
Officials said the new framework is intended to standardise road-cleaning practices across the NCR and strengthen dust control measures as part of broader efforts to tackle urban air pollution.
