CAQM issues norms for mechanised road sweeping to curb dust pollution in NCR

The CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas on Wednesday notified detailed norms for road-owning and maintenance agencies on deploying mechanised road sweeping machines, aiming to curb air pollution caused by road dust.

The commission said road dust remains a dominant contributor to PM10 (coarse particulate matter) and a significant source of PM2.5 (fine particulate matter), especially during dry months. Officials noted that inconsistent and inadequate road sweeping practices have contributed to elevated particulate levels across the region, adversely affecting air quality.

“Effective mechanised road sweeping is an essential air pollution abatement intervention for the NCR, which has the measurable potential to reduce road dust and consequently lower PM10 and PM2.5 levels,” a senior CAQM official said.

The norms draw on recommendations from studies conducted by CSIR-CRRI (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Road Research Institute) and CSIR-NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), which suggested greater use of mechanised sweeping to control dust emissions.