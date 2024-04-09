At least 3 killed, 20 injured in two bomb blasts in Pakistan: Police

At least three people, including a policeman, were killed and 20 others injured in two separate bomb blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan province, police said on Tuesday, 9 April.

In the first incident, a policeman was killed and 15 others were injured when a blast occurred at a mosque in the Kuchlak area of the province's Quetta district on Monday, 8 April.

"People were offering Maghrib prayers when the explosion took place at the mosque," a police official said.

In another incident, two people were killed and five others were injured in a bomb blast in a marketplace near Umar Farooq Chowk in Khuzdar town on Monday.

A senior police official said the blast took place when there was a crowd, including women and children in the market for Eid shopping.

“Two people have been killed and five others injured in the explosion,” the senior officer said, adding that police and other law enforcement forces rushed to the explosion site and shifted the bodies and injured to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital.