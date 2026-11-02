At least 57 Indian Americans in fray as US heads into mid-term elections

At least 57 Indian American candidates are contesting Tuesday’s US midterm elections across federal, state and local races.

Key contests include Vivek Ramaswamy’s bid for Ohio governor and Nithya Raman’s challenge for the Los Angeles mayoralty.

The field includes 11 House candidates and 36 state legislative candidates across 22 states.

At least 57 Indian American candidates will face voters in Tuesday’s US midterm elections, seeking positions ranging from a US Senate seat in Massachusetts to the mayor’s office in Los Angeles.

The field comprises one Senate candidate, 11 candidates for the House of Representatives, three seeking statewide office, 36 contesting state legislative seats and six running for local posts, according to an IANS tally.

The count includes only candidates whose Indian heritage the news agency could confirm. A further 15 possible candidates of Indian origin were excluded because their heritage could not be established.

Among the prominent contests is Ohio’s gubernatorial race, where Republican Vivek Ramaswamy faces Democrat Amy Acton. The FiftyPlusOne polling average on Sunday showed Acton leading by approximately three percentage points.

In Los Angeles, city council member Nithya Raman is challenging incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. A final poll by the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, placed both candidates at 40 per cent, with 19 per cent of voters undecided.

Republican Saritha Komatireddy is contesting the New York attorney general’s race against incumbent Letitia James. A Siena poll released on 28 October showed James ahead by 54 per cent to 39 per cent.