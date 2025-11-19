Trump ratings fall to lowest of his term over prices, Epstein files: Reuters poll
Latest decline coincides with mounting political pressure over Epstein-related disclosures, continued rising prices
US President Donald Trump’s public approval rating has slipped to 38 per cent, the lowest level recorded since he returned to office in January, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey published on Tuesday.
The poll indicates growing dissatisfaction among Americans over the administration’s handling of persistent cost-of-living pressures and the renewed political storm surrounding the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The national online poll, conducted over four days and concluding on Monday, surveyed 1,017 US adults and carries a margin of error of approximately three percentage points. Reuters reported that Trump’s rating had fallen by two points since a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll in early November.
When he began his second term, Trump enjoyed a 47 per cent approval rating. The nine-point decline since January places him close to the lowest levels recorded during his first term, when his support dipped to 33 per cent. His Democratic predecessor Joe Biden also saw approval ratings fall as low as 35 per cent during his tenure.
The latest decline coincides with mounting political pressure over Epstein-related disclosures. On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly (427-1) to pass legislation compelling the Justice Department to release thousands of files linked to Epstein.
For months, Trump had opposed releasing the documents, even as prominent members of his own political base, including representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — previously one of his staunchest loyalists — publicly rebuked him for resisting transparency. Over the weekend, as it became clear that Congress intended to advance the measure without his support, Trump abruptly changed course and announced he would endorse the move.
Republican backing for the President has also softened. While Trump has weathered numerous political shocks — including multiple criminal prosecutions after leaving office linked to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election — he has generally retained overwhelming support among Republican voters. The new Reuters/Ipsos poll, however, shows his approval among Republicans has fallen to 82 per cent, down from 87 per cent earlier this month.
The President’s standing has been further weakened by the perception that he has failed to ease the financial strain on American households. Inflation remains stubbornly high by historical standards, with US consumer prices up 3 per cent in the 12 months to September despite a slowing labour market.
Only 26 per cent of respondents said Trump is doing a good job managing the cost of living — down from 29 per cent earlier in November — wile 65 per cent — including one in three Republican respondents — said they disapprove of his performance on household economic pressures.
Economic strategists say frustration over prices is driving much of the discontent. Doug Heye, a Republican political consultant, told Reuters that inflation remains the most potent political force in the country: “People are furious when they go out and spend money at the grocery store, and they can’t believe what they are spending.”
Trump’s signature economic agenda, which includes steep tariffs on imported goods intended to boost domestic manufacturing, has been criticised by many economists as contributing to higher consumer prices. In response to growing public dissatisfaction, the President recently moved to scale back tariffs on food staples such as coffee, beef and bananas.
The President’s faltering numbers could pose risks for Republicans ahead of next year’s midterm elections, though the poll suggests voters still broadly trust the Republican Party over the Democrats on economic management. Mike Ongstad, an independent political strategist and former Republican, told Reuters: “What we’re seeing is probably the biggest test of his presidency in terms of his grip on the Republican Party.”
The Epstein controversy, however, appears to be exacting an especially sharp political toll. Only 20 per cent of Americans — and just 44 per cent of Republicans — approve of Trump’s handling of the matter, according to the poll. Public suspicion runs deep: 70 per cent of respondents, including 87 per cent of Democrats and 60 per cent of Republicans, told pollsters they believe the government is concealing information about Epstein’s clients.
Images of electronic billboards in New York’s Times Square — sponsored by the activist group Home of the Brave — have gone viral in recent days. The screens display statements attributed to Epstein about his relationship with Trump, appearing shortly after the President publicly urged Republicans to back the Bill mandating the release of Epstein’s files.
With inflation unrelenting, intra-party tensions rising, and the Epstein documents now guaranteed to come under public scrutiny, Trump faces one of the most politically precarious moments of his presidency. Whether his reversal on the Bill and efforts to soften economic policy can stabilise his position remains uncertain.
With agency inputs
