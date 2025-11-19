Trump ratings fall to lowest of his term over prices, Epstein files: Reuters poll

US President Donald Trump’s public approval rating has slipped to 38 per cent, the lowest level recorded since he returned to office in January, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey published on Tuesday.

The poll indicates growing dissatisfaction among Americans over the administration’s handling of persistent cost-of-living pressures and the renewed political storm surrounding the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The national online poll, conducted over four days and concluding on Monday, surveyed 1,017 US adults and carries a margin of error of approximately three percentage points. Reuters reported that Trump’s rating had fallen by two points since a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll in early November.

When he began his second term, Trump enjoyed a 47 per cent approval rating. The nine-point decline since January places him close to the lowest levels recorded during his first term, when his support dipped to 33 per cent. His Democratic predecessor Joe Biden also saw approval ratings fall as low as 35 per cent during his tenure.

The latest decline coincides with mounting political pressure over Epstein-related disclosures. On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly (427-1) to pass legislation compelling the Justice Department to release thousands of files linked to Epstein.

For months, Trump had opposed releasing the documents, even as prominent members of his own political base, including representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — previously one of his staunchest loyalists — publicly rebuked him for resisting transparency. Over the weekend, as it became clear that Congress intended to advance the measure without his support, Trump abruptly changed course and announced he would endorse the move.