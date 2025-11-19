US Congress passes Bill to force release Epstein files, sending it to Trump

Yesterday, 18 November, the US House of Representatives passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act by an overwhelming margin of 427-1, compelling the Department of Justice (DOJ) to publish unclassified records, communications and investigation materials connected to the late convicted child sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Hours later, the Senate gave its consent by unanimous agreement, ensuring the Bill’s transmission to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature. The legislation stipulates that the DOJ must make the documents available in a searchable and downloadable format within 30 days of enactment.

It allows redaction only in cases where victims’ identities must be protected or ongoing investigations might be jeopardised, and explicitly prohibits withholding material merely for embarrassment, reputational harm or political sensitivity.

The passage of the Bill marks a moment of rare bipartisan consensus in a deeply divided Congress. Many lawmakers and survivors of Epstein’s abuses had long demanded full transparency, arguing that the public record of the case remained incomplete and mysterious.

Until very recently, senior Republican leadership, and President Trump himself, had opposed moving the matter to the floor. Indeed, earlier in the year the White House dismissed the push as part of a “Democrat Epstein hoax”. But as the Bill’s support grew and defections from Republican ranks increased, the President reversed course and indicated he would sign the measure.

This legislative shift reopened the spotlight on one of the most controversial relationships in recent American political history: that between Trump and Epstein.