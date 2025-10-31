King Charles strips Prince Andrew of titles and residence amid Epstein fallout

King Charles III has stripped his younger brother, Prince Andrew, of all remaining royal titles and ordered him to vacate his Windsor residence, following mounting pressure over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday that Andrew, 65, will henceforth be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, relinquishing the title of prince he has held since birth. He will also be required to leave the Royal Lodge, his long-time residence near Windsor Castle.

The decision comes just weeks after Andrew gave up his title as Duke of York, amid renewed public outrage sparked by the publication of Nobody’s Girl — the posthumous memoir of Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who died earlier this year. The book detailed her alleged sexual encounters with Andrew when she was 17, reigniting scrutiny of his past denials.

In a rare statement, the Palace said the king’s actions were necessary “notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” adding that the royal family’s “thoughts and utmost sympathies remain with the victims and survivors of all forms of abuse.”

The move marks one of the most severe disciplinary actions within the modern British monarchy. The last instance of a royal being stripped of a princely title was in 1919, when Prince Ernest Augustus lost his British honours for supporting Germany during the First World War.

Giuffre’s brother, Skye Roberts, hailed the king’s decision as a vindication of his sister’s courage. “An ordinary American girl from an ordinary family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary bravery,” he told the BBC.

Public anger had intensified earlier this month after leaked emails revealed Andrew maintained contact with Epstein longer than he had previously admitted. The correspondence, followed by the release of Giuffre’s memoir, renewed calls for the monarchy to take decisive action.