Trump urges House Republicans to release Epstein court files in sudden reversal

US President Donald Trump has called on House Republicans to vote in favour of releasing files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, marking a dramatic U-turn after previously resisting the proposal — even as support within his party continued to surge.

“We have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat hoax,” Trump wrote on social media late Sunday after returning to Washington from Florida. He accused his political opponents of using the issue to distract from “the great success of the Republican Party.”

The shift follows days of escalating tension inside the GOP, including a sharp public rift with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump’s most loyal allies. His reversal is widely viewed as an acknowledgement that backers of the measure now have the numbers to push it through the House, though the Senate’s position remains uncertain.