Trump urges House Republicans to release Epstein court files in sudden reversal
The shift comes after days of GOP turmoil, including a sharp public clash with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
US President Donald Trump has called on House Republicans to vote in favour of releasing files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, marking a dramatic U-turn after previously resisting the proposal — even as support within his party continued to surge.
“We have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat hoax,” Trump wrote on social media late Sunday after returning to Washington from Florida. He accused his political opponents of using the issue to distract from “the great success of the Republican Party.”
The shift follows days of escalating tension inside the GOP, including a sharp public rift with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump’s most loyal allies. His reversal is widely viewed as an acknowledgement that backers of the measure now have the numbers to push it through the House, though the Senate’s position remains uncertain.
The U-turn is notable for a president who has otherwise reasserted firm control over the Republican Party since returning to office. Trump emphasised that he wanted the party to “get back on point,” writing in capital letters: “I DON'T CARE! All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT.”
Supporters of the bill have predicted a sizeable majority in the House, with many Republicans prepared to defy both party leadership and the president’s original stance. In recent days, Trump personally contacted at least two GOP lawmakers who had backed the proposal. One of them, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, met administration officials in the White House Situation Room last week to discuss the matter.
The legislation would compel the Justice Department to release all documents and communications concerning Epstein, including material related to the investigation into his death in federal custody. Sensitive information involving victims or ongoing federal inquiries would be subject to redactions.
