Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court files unsealed

A fourth batch of court documents from a lawsuit connected to the late disgraced American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed, a week after thousands of pages of bombshell files were made public which contained the names of noted celebrities including former US President Bill Clinton, Britain's Prince Andrew, late theoretical physicist Steven Hawking and jailed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, according to media reports.

Monday's release of 17 unsealed files follows thousands of pages of documents that were already made public last week with the final ones expected on Tuesday, 9 January, reports CNN.

The documents are part of a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who claimed Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and that Ghislaine Maxwell, the late financier’s former girlfriend, aided in the abuse.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year jail term for crimes she committed with Epstein.

The unsealing stems from a 18 December, 2023 court order from the judge overseeing the lawsuit, a response to media’s legal efforts to publicly release the documents.

Monday's files include allegations by accuser, Sarah Ransome, who claimed to have seen sex tapes filmed by Epstein, reports the BBC.

According to Ransome, the tapes showed Clinton, Prince Andrew and British billionaire Richard Branson.

But she said that she wanted to retract the allegations.

In 2019, a New Yorker magazine report said that Ransome had admitted fabricating the claim.

No evidence of the tapes she mentioned has ever emerged.