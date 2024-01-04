Clinton, Andrew mere tip of the iceberg on Jeffrey Epstein client list

On 10 August 2019, at approximately 6.30 am, a 66-year-old inmate called Jeffrey Edward Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, and later pronounced dead by a hospital.

With his death, widely held to be by suicide, the stomach-churning allegations against Epstein finally became known to the world at large. Perhaps even more shocking was the long list of very famous names associated with Epstein and his sex-trafficking network, partly managed by his now imprisoned girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and mostly involving underage girls.

A millionaire many times over, Epstein was initially arrested in Palm Beach, Florida in 2005 following accusations that he had paid a 14-year-old girl for sex. By then, his list of friends and associates included tinsel town celebrities, politicians, super rich business leaders, and even academicians.

Their names — which were thus far officially redacted though many had leaked out into the public domain — were revealed this week in the form of nearly 1,000 pages of court documents, which were unsealed on Wednesday. Earlier sets of documents relating to the case were unsealed in court between 2019 and 2022, though no names were officially made public.