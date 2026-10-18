At least 7 dead, dozens injured in explosion & fire at Canadian military base: Report
The blast at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta reportedly occurred during a live-fire training exercise
At least seven people are dead and dozens injured after an explosion and fire at a Canadian military base.
The blast reportedly occurred during a live-fire exercise after a gas line or gas well was struck.
Emergency services are treating casualties as the military assesses the full impact of the incident.
At least seven people have died and dozens have been injured following an explosion and fire at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright in Alberta, according to military sources cited by Global News.
The explosion occurred at around 4 pm local time on Saturday during a live-fire training exercise, when the exercise reportedly struck a gas line or gas well on the base, the news outlet reported, citing multiple Canadian Armed Forces sources.
The blast ignited a fire that spread rapidly beyond the training area, fuelled by high winds. Military and civilian emergency services responded to the incident, with injured personnel transported to the Wainwright Health Centre for treatment.
Military medics were seen at the hospital, where dozens of ambulances converged to treat and transport casualties. More than a dozen Canadian Armed Forces personnel were also parachuted into Wainwright late on Saturday to assist with the emergency response, Global News reported.
Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty described the incident as a mass-casualty event and said the situation remained “very, very active and delicate”.
The Canadian Armed Forces confirmed fatalities and injuries but said in an update on Sunday morning that the situation was still evolving and the full extent of the impact remained under assessment.
“Our immediate priority is supporting those affected and notifying next of kin. We will not confirm casualty or injury details until that process is complete,” the military said.
The head of the Canadian Armed Forces said the military was working closely with federal, provincial and local authorities in response to the incident.
CFB Wainwright, located in eastern Alberta, is a major military training facility. It houses the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, which prepares military units to operate together in battlefield conditions, and the 3rd Canadian Division Training Centre, which provides basic infantry training.
The cause of the explosion and the full number of casualties have not yet been officially confirmed by the military.
Tweet: At least seven people are dead and dozens injured after an explosion and fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta. The blast reportedly occurred during a live-fire exercise, with emergency services responding to the mass-casualty incident.