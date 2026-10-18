At least 7 dead, dozens injured in explosion & fire at Canadian military base: Report

At least seven people are dead and dozens injured after an explosion and fire at a Canadian military base.

The blast reportedly occurred during a live-fire exercise after a gas line or gas well was struck.

Emergency services are treating casualties as the military assesses the full impact of the incident.

At least seven people have died and dozens have been injured following an explosion and fire at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright in Alberta, according to military sources cited by Global News.

The explosion occurred at around 4 pm local time on Saturday during a live-fire training exercise, when the exercise reportedly struck a gas line or gas well on the base, the news outlet reported, citing multiple Canadian Armed Forces sources.

The blast ignited a fire that spread rapidly beyond the training area, fuelled by high winds. Military and civilian emergency services responded to the incident, with injured personnel transported to the Wainwright Health Centre for treatment.

Military medics were seen at the hospital, where dozens of ambulances converged to treat and transport casualties. More than a dozen Canadian Armed Forces personnel were also parachuted into Wainwright late on Saturday to assist with the emergency response, Global News reported.