Trump floats renaming Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ as US-Canada trade war escalates

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was considering renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America” as a trade dispute between the United States and Canada escalates, with Ottawa preparing retaliatory measures against new US tariffs.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer,” Trump said in a social media post.

Lake Ontario borders the US and Canada and is surrounded on the Canadian side by Ontario, Canada's most populous province and a major centre of the country's automobile industry.

Trump's proposal comes after his administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods over the weekend following a breakdown in trade talks between the two countries.

The suggestion is reminiscent of Trump's decision last year to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” through executive action.

Trade tensions intensify

The dispute between Washington and Ottawa has escalated sharply in recent days, with Trump warning Canadian leaders to “fall in line” or face consequences that would be “far WORSE” than the tariffs already imposed.

Trump has also threatened additional 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts and steel.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected the US demands, accusing Washington of seeking to weaken Canada's major industries.

“An attitude at the negotiation table that Canada is a subsidiary of the United States” is “not something we're going to accept,” Carney said.

Speaking in French, Carney was even more direct, saying Canada had concluded during negotiations that the US wanted to damage key Canadian industries.

“We learned during the negotiations that the Americans want to destroy our major industries, including autos, steel and aluminum,” Carney said.

He described the proposed deal as unacceptable and said this was one of the reasons Canada rejected it.