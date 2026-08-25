Trump floats renaming Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ as US-Canada trade war escalates
Trump says US is considering name change as Washington raises tariffs on Canadian goods; Canada prepares retaliation
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was considering renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America” as a trade dispute between the United States and Canada escalates, with Ottawa preparing retaliatory measures against new US tariffs.
“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer,” Trump said in a social media post.
Lake Ontario borders the US and Canada and is surrounded on the Canadian side by Ontario, Canada's most populous province and a major centre of the country's automobile industry.
Trump's proposal comes after his administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods over the weekend following a breakdown in trade talks between the two countries.
The suggestion is reminiscent of Trump's decision last year to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” through executive action.
Trade tensions intensify
The dispute between Washington and Ottawa has escalated sharply in recent days, with Trump warning Canadian leaders to “fall in line” or face consequences that would be “far WORSE” than the tariffs already imposed.
Trump has also threatened additional 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts and steel.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected the US demands, accusing Washington of seeking to weaken Canada's major industries.
“An attitude at the negotiation table that Canada is a subsidiary of the United States” is “not something we're going to accept,” Carney said.
Speaking in French, Carney was even more direct, saying Canada had concluded during negotiations that the US wanted to damage key Canadian industries.
“We learned during the negotiations that the Americans want to destroy our major industries, including autos, steel and aluminum,” Carney said.
He described the proposed deal as unacceptable and said this was one of the reasons Canada rejected it.
Canada prepares retaliation
Canada was expected to announce retaliatory measures on Tuesday in response to the latest US tariffs.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and three other Cabinet ministers were also expected to outline support measures for Canadian workers affected by the trade restrictions.
Carney has indicated that Canada may move away from matching US tariffs dollar-for-dollar and instead adopt more targeted measures aimed at protecting Canadian workers and businesses.
The Canadian government faces pressure to respond to Washington while limiting the impact of the dispute on consumers and industries that depend heavily on cross-border trade.
Integrated economies face uncertainty
The US and Canada share one of the world's largest trading relationships, with deeply integrated supply chains across the automobile, energy, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
A prolonged trade conflict could therefore affect businesses and workers on both sides of the border, while consumers may face higher prices as tariffs increase the cost of imported goods and components.
Michael Howard II, who runs a furniture business in Warren, Michigan, said the tariffs could hurt his company's ability to support its employees and contribute to the local community.
“To say that we don't need Canada is just disingenuous,” Howard said. “It's dishonest. And it's just absolutely not truthful. We need our neighbor, but also they need us.”
Ontario's economic importance makes the province particularly significant to the dispute. It is Canada's most populous province and a key hub for the country's auto industry, which relies heavily on integrated supply chains with the United States.
Trump's remarks about renaming Lake Ontario add a symbolic dimension to an increasingly bitter economic dispute that has already prompted threats of further tariffs and retaliation.
The two governments remain at odds over Washington's trade demands, with Canada insisting it will protect its industries and sovereignty while the Trump administration presses Ottawa for concessions.