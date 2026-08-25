Trump administration proposes additional $103,265 fee for H-1B petitions

The Trump administration has proposed an additional fee of $103,265 for every cap-subject H-1B petition, a sharp increase that could substantially raise the cost of hiring skilled foreign professionals, including workers from India.

Under the proposal, employers would pay the fee when submitting an H-1B petition. It would apply to petitions filed under the regular annual quota as well as those eligible for the advanced-degree exemption.

The payment would be levied in addition to all existing filing fees and other applicable charges, according to the proposed Department of Homeland Security regulation.

The measure has not yet been finalised. Its publication in the Federal Register on Tuesday will begin a 30-day public consultation period, during which individuals, businesses and other stakeholders may submit comments.

DHS estimates that the fee could generate approximately $8.8 billion annually, based on a projected 85,000 cap-subject petitions each year.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesperson Zach Kahler said the proposed charge was intended to recover federal expenses associated with adjudicating applications, conducting security checks and administering legal immigration programmes that would otherwise be financed by taxpayers.

According to DHS, the revenue would support immigration benefit adjudication, fraud detection, national security screening, record collection and the modernisation of government systems.

It would also fund immigration courts, consular visa processing, labour standards enforcement and coordination among federal agencies.