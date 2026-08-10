New US rule raises recurring H-1B costs for visa-dependent employers

The United States has expanded the application of existing H-1B and L-1 visa fees to include extension petitions filed by certain employers, even when foreign professionals continue working for the same company.

Under a final rule issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), covered employers will have to pay $4,000 for each qualifying H-1B petition and $4,500 for each qualifying L-1 petition. The rule will take effect on 9 September.

The move does not raise the value of the fees but significantly widens the range of petitions to which they apply. It could increase the recurring immigration costs of companies that depend heavily on foreign professionals.

The rule applies only to employers with at least 50 employees in the US where more than half of the domestic workforce collectively holds H-1B, L-1A or L-1B status.

These employers will now be required to pay the 9/11 Response and Biometric Entry-Exit Fee whenever they apply to extend a covered employee’s authorised stay.

Previously, the levy generally applied to petitions for initial employment or a change of employer. Extensions submitted by the same company for an existing employee usually did not attract the charge when the separate fraud prevention and detection fee was not applicable.

“The regulatory changes correct DHS's interpretation of statutory language to require that covered employers submit the 9-11 Biometric Fee for all extension of status petitions, regardless of whether the related fraud prevention and detection fee applies,” DHS said.