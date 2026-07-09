US H1B visa fraud investigation puts Indian IT giant Cognizant under scanner

The US Department of Labour has launched a wide-ranging investigation into alleged fraud involving the H-1B and PERM work visa programmes, with a senior federal official naming Indian IT major Cognizant among companies under scrutiny.

The investigation is being led by the Department of Labour's Office of Inspector General (OIG), which said it is examining allegations of fraudulent visa applications, exploitation of foreign workers and practices that may have undercut American workers. The probe is part of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, led by US Vice President JD Vance.

Speaking to Fox Business on Wednesday, Labour Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito said investigators had already begun issuing subpoenas and were pursuing multiple leads.

"We've already started to issue dozens of subpoenas; we are going to make sure that we track down every lead. We have whistleblowers talking about some of the biggest companies like Cognizant, who have been sort of... in the chatter of issues with PERM and H-1B visas," D'Esposito said.

He did not accuse Cognizant of any wrongdoing or provide details of specific allegations. The company had not publicly responded to the remarks till Wednesday.

Addressing personnel at the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 128th Air Refueling Wing, Vice President JD Vance said the administration was stepping up efforts to tackle fraud in employment-based visa programmes.

"American jobs ought to go to American workers and not foreign fraudsters, and the Department of Labour is fighting back against it," Vance said.

According to reports, Vance said the Labour Department had already sought dozens of subpoenas and launched multiple investigations.