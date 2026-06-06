US lawmaker introduces Bill to curb H-1B visas, end green card pathway

A Republican congressman has introduced legislation in the US House of Representatives that would significantly tighten the H-1B visa programme, including eliminating its use as a pathway to permanent residency in the United States.

Congressman Chip Roy on Thursday introduced the American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act. The Bill also proposes scrapping the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows foreign students to work in the US for a limited period after completing their studies.

"For its nearly forty-year history, the H-1B visa has been abused, allowing employers to routinely sideline American STEM workers in favour of cheap foreign labour, while masking layoffs and wage suppression as 'shortages'.

"It's time to end this lottery-based pipeline and replace it with a system that prioritises merit, enforces real wage standards, and puts American white-collar workers first," Roy, who represents Texas's 21st congressional district, said.

The Bill has received backing from organisations including US Tech Workers, Immigration Accountability Project and Federation for American Immigration Reform.

The move comes as the administration of President Donald Trump continues to tighten legal immigration pathways through stricter visa rules, greater emphasis on higher-paid H-1B applicants and the introduction of a USD 100,000 fee on new petitions.