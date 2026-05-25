The new US immigration policy forces millions of Indians into uncertainty

Even as US secretary of state Marco Rubio’s aircraft headed for Kolkata, his colleagues at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new immigration policy, reiterating that “consistent with long-standing immigration law and immigration court decisions, aliens seeking adjustment of status must do so through consular processing via the Department of State outside of the country”.

According to the new policy, aliens may be admitted to the United States as non-immigrants “for such time and under such conditions” as DHS prescribes “to insure that at the expiration of such time or upon failure to maintain the status under which he was admitted…such alien will depart from the United States”.

The policy will significantly impact green card applications currently under adjudication because it will change how officers handle pending and incoming applications. The guidance tells Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) officers to utilize their adjudicative discretion to deny Form I-485 (Adjustment of Status) applications filed from within the United States.

The new policy, according to CIS, tries to plug a loophole that allows illegal aliens to legalise their presence while their application for green card is being adjudicated following an application for adjustment of status. “A grant of adjustment of status under section 245(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) is discretionary. An alien bears the burden of showing why administrative discretion should be favourably exercised.”

“We’re returning to the original intent of the law to ensure aliens navigate our nation’s immigration system properly. From now on, an alien who is in the U.S. temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances.