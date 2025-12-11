Trump launches ‘Gold Card’ to woo and retain top global talent in US

In a sweeping bid to reshape America’s high-skilled immigration landscape, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled the “Trump Gold Card” — a gleaming new pathway designed to keep the nation’s brightest international graduates from slipping through its fingers.

At a White House roundtable studded with the titans of the tech world, Trump railed against what he called a “ridiculous” system that forces the crème de la crème of American universities — many of them young engineers and scientists from India — to pack their bags and leave the country just as they are ready to contribute.

“You graduate number one in your class, and there’s no guarantee you can stay,” Trump said, calling the status quo “a shame” for a nation vying for global technological supremacy. The new Gold Card, he declared, would replace uncertainty with “certainty”, enabling US companies to hold on to their most exceptional international minds.

Howard Lutnick, invited by Trump to unveil the architecture of the programme, described the Gold Card as an elite, premium-tier route into the American talent pool. Individuals could acquire it for $1 million, while corporations could obtain one for $2 million — a golden key that allows firms to keep a fully vetted, long-term foreign employee on American soil. After five years, Gold Card holders would have a pathway to citizenship, and companies could then rotate new talent onto the same card, creating a renewable pipeline of global expertise.