US judge blocks Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee, calls it unlawful tax

A US federal judge has struck down the Trump administration’s controversial $100,000 fee imposed on H-1B visa applications, ruling that the charge was unlawful because it was effectively a tax introduced without congressional authorisation.

US district judge Leo Sorokin, sitting in Boston, Massachusetts, said the policy could not stand as it amounted to a taxation measure that bypassed Congress’s constitutional authority over immigration and revenue decisions.

“...the Court finds that the policy imposes a tax on H-1B petitions without the requisite delegation by Congress,” Sorokin wrote in his ruling.

He further noted that the nature and implementation of the payment made its intent clear: “Here, the substance and application of the USD 100,000 payment reveal that it is a tax, regardless of what the payment is called.”