At least seven dead as UPS cargo plane explodes in fireball in Kentucky

First responders were preparing on Wednesday morning to resume searching for victims after a UPS cargo plane crashed and erupted in flames while taking off from the company’s global air hub in Louisville, killing at least seven people and injuring 11 others, authorities said.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft went down around 5.15 pm local time on Tuesday shortly after departing from UPS Worldport at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The plane was bound for Honolulu when it exploded in a massive fireball near the end of the runway.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said more than 200 emergency responders were deployed to the scene on Tuesday night. “We’ll continue to put every resource we have available to this,” he told local station WLKY-TV on Wednesday morning.

Dramatic video footage showed flames bursting from the plane’s left wing, followed by a trail of smoke as it struggled to lift off. The aircraft appeared to rise briefly before crashing and exploding, sending a huge column of fire and black smoke into the air. Nearby buildings sustained heavy damage, with parts of a roof seen shredded in the aftermath.

Officials confirmed that of the seven fatalities, four were not aboard the aircraft, suggesting that people on the ground were also caught in the blast.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he feared the death toll could increase as rescue crews continued searching the debris field. Eleven people were reported injured, some of them critically. “Anybody who has seen the images or the videos knows how violent this crash was,” Beshear said. He added that the fate of the three UPS crew members onboard was still uncertain.