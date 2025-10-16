Pilot’s father, federation seek SC-monitored probe into Ahmedabad air crash

Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, along with the Federation of Indian Pilots, has approached the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored inquiry led by a former judge of the apex court into the 12 June crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives.

On 22 September, the Supreme Court had observed that the preliminary findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) appeared to indicate possible lapses by the pilots, and had consequently issued notices to the Union government and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a separate plea demanding an independent, fair, and time-bound investigation.

In his petition, 91-year-old Pushkaraj Sabharwal has urged the court to ensure a “fair, transparent, and technically robust” probe into the disaster.

“An incomplete and prejudiced inquiry, conducted without establishing the true cause of the accident, endangers future passengers and compromises overall aviation safety, thereby violating the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the plea stated.

Filed on 10 October through AP&J Chambers, the petition names the Union ministry of civil aviation, the DGCA, and the director-general of the AAIB as respondents. It is expected to be listed for hearing after the Diwali vacation.