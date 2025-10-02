Attack near UK synagogue on Yom Kippur leaves 2 dead, several badly hurt
Man drives into pedestrians and stabs security guard outside Crumpsall synagogue before being shot by police
At least two people have died following a violent incident near a synagogue in Manchester, UK, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, police have confirmed.
Greater Manchester Police said the attacker, who reportedly drove into pedestrians and then stabbed a security guard, was shot by armed officers near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall area of the city.
The assailant, believed to be in possession of an explosive device, was neutralised at the scene. However, police were initially unable to confirm his death owing to concerns over suspicious items found on his body. A bomb disposal team was deployed as a precaution.
According to eyewitness accounts, a car was seen deliberately ramming members of the public before the driver exited the vehicle and began stabbing people nearby. A video verified by Reuters shows a man being shot by police within the synagogue’s perimeter, while another man —wearing what appeared to be traditional Jewish attire — lay on the ground in a pool of blood.
An officer at the scene was heard shouting, “He has a bomb, go away!” as he urged bystanders to move to safety.
In addition to the two confirmed fatalities, three more individuals remain in a critical condition in hospital.
Witnesses described scenes of chaos and fear. Officers were seen guiding elderly congregants away from the area — many visibly distressed, some weeping. Worshippers had gathered in large numbers for Yom Kippur services, with many dressed in white ceremonial robes or formal wear.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was attending a European political summit in Copenhagen, returned to the UK urgently to chair an emergency meeting. "I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. That it occurred on Yom Kippur makes it especially horrific," he said.
Authorities said the synagogue was evacuated safely thanks to the swift actions of a member of the public, whose prompt alert enabled officers to respond quickly.
"We are grateful for their vigilance, which likely prevented the suspect from gaining entry to the building," a police spokesperson said.
King Charles III also expressed his condolences, saying he was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the incident, particularly on such a significant day for the Jewish community.
Local resident Chava Lewin recounted hearing that the suspect had been driving erratically before crashing into the synagogue gates. "The moment he got out, he started stabbing anyone close to him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue. Someone managed to barricade the door. Everyone is in utter shock," she told UK media.
Following the attack, Starmer confirmed that additional police patrols were being deployed to synagogues across the country to reassure the Jewish community. "We will do everything possible to keep our Jewish community safe," he said.
Yom Kippur is the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar, marked by fasting and prayer. Even many who do not regularly attend synagogue usually take part in services on this day.
Earlier this year, the Community Security Trust (CST), which provides protection for Jewish institutions, reported that 2024 was the second-worst year on record for antisemitic incidents in the UK, with over 3,500 cases recorded.
Antisemitism spiked significantly following the 7 October 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza, which led to widespread devastation in the Palestinian territory.
While Islamist extremism has been a long-standing concern for UK security services — most notably the 2005 London bombings and the 2017 Manchester Arena attack — authorities have also warned in recent years about the growing threat posed by far-right extremism.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines