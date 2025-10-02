Attack near UK synagogue on Yom Kippur leaves 2 dead, several badly hurt

At least two people have died following a violent incident near a synagogue in Manchester, UK, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, police have confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police said the attacker, who reportedly drove into pedestrians and then stabbed a security guard, was shot by armed officers near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall area of the city.

The assailant, believed to be in possession of an explosive device, was neutralised at the scene. However, police were initially unable to confirm his death owing to concerns over suspicious items found on his body. A bomb disposal team was deployed as a precaution.

According to eyewitness accounts, a car was seen deliberately ramming members of the public before the driver exited the vehicle and began stabbing people nearby. A video verified by Reuters shows a man being shot by police within the synagogue’s perimeter, while another man —wearing what appeared to be traditional Jewish attire — lay on the ground in a pool of blood.

An officer at the scene was heard shouting, “He has a bomb, go away!” as he urged bystanders to move to safety.

In addition to the two confirmed fatalities, three more individuals remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos and fear. Officers were seen guiding elderly congregants away from the area — many visibly distressed, some weeping. Worshippers had gathered in large numbers for Yom Kippur services, with many dressed in white ceremonial robes or formal wear.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was attending a European political summit in Copenhagen, returned to the UK urgently to chair an emergency meeting. "I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. That it occurred on Yom Kippur makes it especially horrific," he said.