Audi chief faces backlash in Germany after appearing at Trump rally

IG Metall chief accuses Audi CEO Gernot Döllner of violating political neutrality rules at Trump's Georgia rally.

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Audi chief executive Gernot Döllner has drawn sharp criticism from Germany’s largest trade union after appearing alongside US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Georgia, where the two announced plans for a proposed $4 billion vehicle assembly plant.

Christiane Benner, president of IG Metall and deputy chair of Volkswagen’s supervisory board, accused Döllner of violating Audi’s political neutrality guidelines by sharing the stage with Trump at the event in Perry, near Macon, on Saturday, 24 October.

In a statement on Monday, Benner described the appearance as “deeply embarrassing, politically unacceptable and unworthy of the company”. She said the episode was particularly offensive to Audi’s employees and accused the chief executive of disregarding the company’s own rules on political neutrality.

According to Reuters, Trump used the rally to announce Audi’s proposed investment in Georgia, where the German luxury carmaker plans to establish its first assembly plant in the United States. The facility is expected to produce around 200,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) annually, although the proposal still requires approval from Volkswagen’s supervisory board.

The controversy comes at a difficult time for Volkswagen, which is undertaking a sweeping restructuring programme involving substantial job cuts and reductions in production capacity in Germany as it grapples with mounting costs, tariffs and intensifying competition in China.