US midterms: Will voters punish Trump for the Iran War?

Next week, on 3 November, America will hold its midterm elections. They are so called because they are held in the middle of a president’s four-year term. American parliamentarians, called Congressmen, face elections every two years. A lame-duck president is a term used to describe a leader in his last two years in office, as Trump will be after 3 November. A lame duck is a leader whom the party recognises is riding into the sunset and who therefore finds it difficult to enforce his agenda.

Donald Trump will be especially lame if his party, the Republicans, loses control of one or both chambers of Congress. He will not be able to get the legislation he wants passed, secure the appointment of judges or get officials confirmed. Equally importantly, the Opposition can go after him and his family by opening investigations and then holding impeachment and other types of hearings.

The reason this election is interesting is that it will reveal something about human nature. The assumption of democratic systems is that individuals vote rationally and do not vote in tribal fashion. This means voters cast ballots in support of policies and not fantasies, particularly if the person they elect produces negative outcomes while in office.

Opinion polls suggest that Trump is one of the most unpopular US presidents in recent history. The majority of Americans, including those who voted him into office, think he is doing a poor job. This is revealed through something called an approval rating, conducted regularly by several reputable polling organisations. A question is asked, such as: ‘Do you approve or disapprove of the way President Trump is doing his job?’ Respondents say yes, no or that they are unable to say.