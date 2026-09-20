The monument Trump wants — and the one Iran may leave behind

He does not necessarily offer it as a reason for his greatness, but Trump has survived one assassination attempt and two other failed attacks. This, too, likely feeds into his sense of being a man of history.

The second reason he offers is governance. He points to what he sees as his success on immigration and the economy. Indians are familiar with his actions on the former: jailing, shackling and deporting undocumented people, unleashing the entity known as ICE on American cities and attacking the institution of the H-1B visa.

On the economy, his claim rests on a record-high stock market, his tariff policy, sustained investment by the largest companies in AI, and low levels of unemployment. Here the record is less settled, but it will become clearer with time. He still has two years in office.

If we limit his achievements to these, it is possible that he comes out as one of the more successful figures in American politics. A maverick who dominated a major party like nobody before him and who was in office at the time of the most extraordinary technology revolution. In that sense, having a Trump monument in the capital, like those of Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln, may not be outlandish.

Unfortunately, none of the above will be what his legacy is first associated with — and he already knows that. Trump will be linked forever with his killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the global chaos that has since followed. The war in Iran is a strategic failure of the sort that Afghanistan was not and even Vietnam was not. Limping home from both those defeats, America’s legions returned to a country whose power and influence were undiminished.

This is different. I am not referring to the damage done to the world economy by this war of stupidity, which is separate.

The price of energy will likely eventually come down, if nothing else because renewables are becoming as convenient as fossil fuels. China and its innovations will force the world away from petroleum products over this decade and the next. That is clear.