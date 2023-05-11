Audio leaks suggest PTI leadership behind attack on Lahore Corps Commander's residence

Rashid said some workers had even tried to persuade her to storm the airport and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's residence in Jati Umra, "but I was asking them to return to the Liberty Roundabout for a sit-in there."



The PTI leader alleged that her party's opponents in power had also fielded their workers who sabotaged and ransacked the army house in Lahore. "This was a complete conspiracy."



She said Khan had given clear instructions to all leaders and workers to remain peaceful and added that she kept asking workers through megaphone to remain calm.