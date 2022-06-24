Aung San Suu Kyi sent to solitary confinement: Report

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's former de facto leader who was ousted during the February 2021 military coup, has been sent to solitary confinement at a prison in capital Nay Pyi Taw, the media reported on Friday.



The 77-year-old Nobel laureate had been held at an undisclosed location in the capital since she was arrested when the military overthrew her elected National League for Democracy (NLD) government on February 1, 2021, reports the BBC.



Also the former State Councillor, Suu Kyi faces a total of 11 charges, such as violating the Official Secrets Act, incitement, corruption and breaching Covid rules. But she has denied them all.



On Thursday, informed sources told the BBC that she had been moved to the separate, specially-built accommodation inside the jail a day earlier, where deposed President Win Myint is also being held in solitary confinement.